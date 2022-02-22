Black History Month: The Wesleyan Way – Nick Hines ’18

by Summer (Crick) Aldridge ‘14

A combination of things brought Nick Hines ’18 to Kentucky Wesleyan. The opportunity to play football for the Panthers was a big draw, and the proximity to his hometown, small class sizes and the overall atmosphere of the Wesleyan family sealed the deal. “Coming to Kentucky Wesleyan was one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I am thankful and blessed to be a part of such a wide and loving family,” Nick shared.

While a student, the Central City, Ky. native played on the offensive line for Panther Football, was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and majored in history. He also worked part time at Puzzle Pieces, which is a local nonprofit that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities. He credits history professor Dr. Mason Horrell with much of his success, describing Dr. Horrell as the smartest person he’s ever met. “He helped me in more ways than I can count and taught me the importance of history,” he said.

The importance of self-discipline and hard work was a theme that Nick referred to several times in his recollection of his student experience. “Kentucky Wesleyan helped me prepare for my career by adding some much-needed discipline into my life,” he explained. “The football coaches stressed the importance and being a good student, leader and a good person, and the faculty and staff expected my best work every day.”

Addie Reimbold ’18 remembers Nick’s worth ethic, too. “Nick was always outgoing on campus and driven in classes we had together,” she shared. “His outgoing personality and involvement in different organizations on campus lent to him bringing people together who might not have known each other if it wasn’t for him.”

Following graduation in 2018, Nick first found himself working as a special education aid and college counselor at his other alma mater, Muhlenberg County High School. While he was thankful for his time there, he eventually moved on and was hired by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. “I always knew I wanted to be a servant to others and this was the next step for me to do so,” he said. Graduating from the police academy a year ago was his biggest career-win so far. “It was mentally and physically demanding, and it was something that I never in my dreams thought I could accomplish.”

Nick is quick to credit all of his experiences from Kentucky Wesleyan for much of his success and desire to serve others. “I learned that the early bird gets the worm and how to believe in myself more. The professors and coaches always believed in me, which made me have more confident. Even when I got a bad grade or had a bad game, they believed in me,” he shared.

When asked what he’d share with our incoming freshmen, Nick’s answer was simple: “Take your time and don’t rush anything,” he suggested. “This school changed my life and the people that I met have helped me in so many ways. I’m so proud to be an alumni and to be able to give back to help Kentucky Wesleyan keep changing lives.”