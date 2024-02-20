Black History Month – The Wesleyan Way: Shaun Williams ’00

Kentucky Wesleyan graduate Mike Sergent ’73 convinced C. Shaun Williams ’00 that he had a future as a student-athlete at KWC. Both hail from the small eastern Kentucky town of Jenkins (Jenkins High School).

“I chose KWC because it was my best opportunity to receive a great education while playing football, as professed by Steve. His words of wisdom about KWC made it a clear and an easy choice. Mike was key in understanding the ‘Wesleyan Way’ and all it had to offer.

“Since graduating with a bachelor of science in communications arts, I have been blessed to become the father of two wonderful children, Aislynn, a sophomore in college at ECTC in Elizabethtown, and Jerrick, an incoming freshman next fall at KWC from Owensboro High School.

“I have had three great careers as well,” said Williams.

“First, I was a long-time counselor, working with juveniles and young adults to help them overcome drug addiction, educational failures and poor decisions. Most of them had bad home lives and, from time-to-time, mental health issues and/or problems over which they had no control. It was a stressful job, and I eventually lost my passion for counseling.”

Williams added, “When I came to this professional crossroads, I made a choice to reinvent myself and become a barber. It was the best career decision I made. I have always cut hair at home and even at KWC, I cut a few of my football teammates hair in the dormitory. I received my Kentucky license as a barber 10 years ago here in Owensboro and continue to go strong.

“My third career for 23 years has also been as a licensed sports high school official for football, basketball and baseball.

“I got into officiating because I wanted to stay around the games. It’s a great way to stay active and give back. For a couple of years, I went to high school games and found myself sitting in the stands and criticizing the job officials do.

“I had a friend tell me to put my money where my mouth is,” Williams laughed. “I was quickly humbled as I realized it is not as easy to make split-second decisions as one might think.

“It’s a job where everyone has an opinion but most of the time the ones that open their mouths don’t completely see the whole picture. It’s a usually a one-sided opinion, but you know what you’re getting into when you sign up.”

Williams said with a cheesy grin, “The dog comes with the fleas.”

“I have done three state football championships, three state boys’ and girls’ basketball tournaments (two final games) and four state baseball tournaments (three championships). I have also been named Official of the Year in baseball and football.”

Recently, Williams was chosen to serve on the KWC Alumni Association’s Board of Directors.

“I was so honored to be asked to serve my Wesleyan community by becoming a part of the alumni board. Wesleyan has been so good to me, during my time there and as an alumnus.

“My former teammate and good friend Sam Taylor ’97 was the outgoing board president, and he often mentioned to me how rewarding being on the board was. I jumped at the chance to help and become a member of the board.”

Williams also provided thoughts on his son, Jerrick, attending KWC in the fall.

“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t beaming with pride for him to follow in my footsteps and become a Wesleyan man. My time as a student and football athlete there was filled with so much fun and excitement. I’m so glad for him to get the chance to see what all the fuss is all about.

“He’s been hearing those stories for years. We have been at this football thing since he was six years old. His goal has always been to develop into the kind of person, player, great student and player that colleges want.”

Williams shared his upcoming plans.

“My future plans are to continue to be barber, officiate games and serve wherever the good Lord needs me. I’m a guy who does not do much, so you can usually find me behind a barber chair, on a field or in a gym somewhere.

“I’ve been a very fortunate guy to do what I love in my chosen professions, so I feel like I’m a very lucky man. This life is a wonderful ride.”

Written by Roy Pickerill ’75

#BlackHistoryMonth #TheWesleyanWay