Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College expand partnership opportunities with preferred acceptance in graduate programs

Brescia University and Kentucky Wesleyan College have announced an expansion of partnership with a preferred acceptance agreement. Brescia will offer KWC bachelor degree graduates preferred acceptance into its master level programs in business administration, clinical psychology, social work and speech language pathology.

The joint announcement was made by Brescia Vice President of Academic Affairs and Academic Dean Dr. Amanda Morris and KWC Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. James Cousins.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Kentucky Wesleyan College and offer their graduates preferred acceptance into Brescia University’s graduate programs,” said Dr. Morris. “We believe this collaboration emphasizes shared values of both institutions by supporting excellent academic programs delivered with a student-centered and holistic approach. We hope this cooperation strengthens educational opportunities within our community.”

“Brescia and Kentucky Wesleyan have a long history of collaboration. Our faculty, staff and students have partnered on everything from extracurricular programs to coordinated curriculum to travel,” said Dr. Cousins. “Brescia’s strengths complement our own, providing our students with unique experiences and opportunities. We’re proud of this collaboration and excited to see long-term results.”

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.

Brescia University is a Catholic, liberal arts institution founded in the Ursuline tradition of personal and social transformation through education by the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph in 1950. Its origins are in Mount Saint Joseph Junior College for Women, established at Maple Mount, Kentucky in 1925. Between 1925 and 1950, coeducational extension courses in Owensboro led to the creation of a second campus and, after 1949, consolidation of the two campuses at the present site of Brescia University. In 1951, Brescia began operating as a four-year college. Directed to academic and moral excellence in a student-centered environment, Brescia offers undergraduate and graduate programs that serve students who seek success through rewarding careers and service to others.