Kentucky Wesleyan College named to The Princeton Review’s “2024 Best Colleges: Region by Region” for 20th consecutive year

Kentucky Wesleyan College is one of eight Kentucky institutions named to Princeton Review’s “2024 Best Colleges: Region by Region.” The other institutions include Bellarmine University, Berea College, Centre College, Kentucky State University, Transylvania University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. Kentucky Wesleyan has earned this recognition for 20 consecutive years.

“Kentucky Wesleyan College has been committed to student education for over 165 years,” said Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of KWC. “This recognition, for which we are honored, is a reflection of the dedication of our faculty, our staff and the surrounding community of Owensboro. I am humbled to work with such an enthusiastic and devoted ‘family.’”

The 630 colleges and universities included in the listing are located in seven zones-Northeast, South, Southwest, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, West and International (outside the United States). According to the website, The Princeton Review considers these colleges to be academically outstanding and well worth consideration in a college search.