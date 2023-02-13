Kentucky Wesleyan College names Kenzie Tomes ‘21 as development director

Kentucky Wesleyan College Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny has announced the appointment of Kenzie Tomes ’21 as the College’s development director. Tomes will begin her duties on Feb. 15, 2023.

Tomes is an Owensboro native with five years of marketing and public relations experience. She comes to KWC after serving as communications and events coordinator at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce in Owensboro, Ky.

“We are delighted to welcome Kenzie back home to Kentucky Wesleyan College,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of advancement. “She has gained incredible experience in the short time since she graduated from KWC, and we are excited for her to join our Advancement team. Kenzie will be ready to hit the ground running and continue the tremendous momentum we are experiencing with the commitment and investment of alumni, friends and our community.”

Throughout her career, Tomes has planned and executed community events, maintained communications efforts via electronic and print media, and cultivated lasting relationships with community members.

“After graduating from Kentucky Wesleyan College, I was given an opportunity to begin my professional career with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. I could not have imagined how impactful this experience would be, and I am grateful for the lessons and the relationships it brought to me. I now look forward to serving the alumni, staff and students of Kentucky Wesleyan – the place I once again get to call home.”

Tomes holds a bachelor of arts from Kentucky Wesleyan College where she studied communications and English. In her role as development director, Tomes will plan, execute and evaluate annual giving programs that seek regular and recurring gifts. She will direct the College’s Phonathon program while also overseeing the execution of annual giving appeals. In addition, she will actively manage a portfolio for major gift capacity on an ongoing basis.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.