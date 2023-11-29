Kentucky Wesleyan College raises $652,159 on record-breaking Giving Tuesday

College benefactors break half million-dollar goal, setting record for fifth straight year

Kentucky Wesleyan College raised $652,159 on Giving Tuesday, smashing its $500,000 goal and setting a new single-day giving record for the fifth straight year. KWC has now realized over $2.7 million in charitable contributions from alumni, friends, students and employees in its nine years of participation in the global day of giving.

“Kentucky Wesleyan College is so incredibly grateful for these investments, which though designated to various funds and departments across our campus, ultimately benefit our students and their experience,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “Records are set when there is a common belief in the mission, and we are motivated even more by this support to continue the incredible work that has been happening at Kentucky Wesleyan College for over 165 years.”

KWC Giving Tuesday participation included a record 89 gifts of $1,000 or more to renew or join the College’s 1858 Society and featured four new members of the Young Alumni President’s Circle. Several generous matching gift challenges were unlocked by investors, including a match from President and Mrs. Mitzel, Board of Trustees Chair Fred Wright ’80 and a student philanthropy challenge to support the Class of 2024 Senior Gift, courtesy of young alumni Kirk ’17 and Summer (Crick) Aldridge ’14. Investors also claimed 242 limited edition Christmas ornaments featuring the College’s beloved Barnard-Jones Administration Building with gifts of $100 or more.

“The Giving Tuesday success is incredible, and the campus has been energized by the outpouring of support,” said Eddie Kenny, vice president of external relations. “Each year we set an ambitious fundraising target to help support our students and programs at Kentucky Wesleyan College, and our investors continue to break records and raise that bar.”

Donors invested in the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, the College’s area of greatest need, which provides scholarship support to each KWC student, the new W Club to support Panther Athletics including individual sport programs, academic programs and endowments, Campus Ministries, the Class of 2024 Senior Gift and more.

As the end of the calendar year approaches, gifts of appreciated stock and Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) from an IRA are great ways to participate while taking advantage of additional tax benefits. Anyone can visit kwc.edu/give to make a secure online gift. The Office of External Relations can be reached at externalrelations@kwc.edu or (270) 852-3142.