Kentucky Wesleyan College to host Black History Month Celebration

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host the third annual Black History Month Celebration on Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center on campus. The keynote speaker is Steven M. Kelsey, Psy.D., Ph.D., M.Ed., LPCC-S, a Louisville native and sought-after dynamic speaker. He is a retired law enforcement officer of 25 years. Dr. Kelsey is the founding and senior pastor of Spirit-Filled New Life Church Ministries. He holds Ph.D.’s in forensic psychology and biblical Christian counseling. He is a DUI administrator, certified life counselor with the American Association of Christian Counselors, member of the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Team and is certified in pastoral crisis intervention for persons coming out of prison and reentering society. He has a private practice, Fresh Start Educational and Counseling Inc.

The celebration will include awards in recognition of staff, faculty, students, alumni and community business partners, a musical selection and a Black Student Union feature.

The public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Andrea Denise Bolden at 270-852-3254 or andrea.bolden@kwc.edu.