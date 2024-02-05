Kentucky Wesleyan College to Host Reception & Panel to Honor National Girls & Women in Sports Day® Feb. 7

Kentucky Wesleyan College will be celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD™) on Wednesday, Feb. 7 along with hundreds of other organizations across the country. Current female student-athletes are encouraged to wear their jerseys that day and everyone is encouraged to wear pink to show support.

The College’s celebrations include a variety of programming throughout the day, including:

– Giveaways for the current female student-athletes from the Office of Philanthropy

– Celebrating former student-athlete alumnae on the @kwcalumni social media channels

– Campus Ministries will be offering some special touches at their weekly Chapel @ 12:12 service in the Jack T. Wells ‘77 Activity Center (3300 Frederica St.)

– J’s Good Grub will be on campus from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be open to the public

The highlight of the day will be a NGWSD Reception & Panel at 4 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. It is open to the public and complimentary desserts will be provided. Registration and further information can be found at www.kwc.edu/ngwsd.

“We are excited for the opportunity to celebrate our past and current female-student athletes with a special NGWSD Reception & Panel this year,” shared Summer Aldridge, KWC senior director of engagement. “Our alumnae have so much life experience and wisdom to share with our students and local community, and we’re excited to provide them with that platform.”

The panel discussion will include the following former athletes:

Diana Chalfant ’86, Retired after 26 years at FedEx (basketball, volleyball & softball)

Paige (Kramer) Crisp ’15, Teacher at Highland Elementary & Daviess Co. High School girls’ soccer coach (soccer)

Jaime (Pahner) Ford ’92, Athletic Trainer at Progressive Health & Rehab & Owner of KnotHeads Custom Engraving (volleyball)

Laurel Beaty Murphy, P.E. Teacher/Asst. AD at Burns Middle School (soccer, basketball & softball)

Angel (Ballard) Welsh ’03, Moderator, Executive Director of My Sister’s Keeper (cheer/soccer)

Tapscott Chapel is located inside the Barnard-Jones Administration Building (1st Floor- 3000 Frederica Street Owensboro, KY 42301).

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association including event schedules and registration, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).