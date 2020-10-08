Kentucky Wesleyan College to host series of debates

Oct. 8 debate on American foreign policy and China

The Stanley Reed Pre-Law and Politics Society at Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a series of debates in the coming weeks. The first, on American foreign policy and China, will take place on Oct. 8 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Activity Hall at 3300 Frederica St. The motion to be considered is: American foreign policy should regard China as an existential threat. Morton Holbrook III will argue the negative, and Jim DeCesare will argue the positive. The event will be on Facebook Live at Stanley Reed Political Science and Pre-Law Club.

Mr. Holbrook is a retired U.S. diplomat. An Owensboro native, he served in China for ten years – at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing and at the U.S. Consulate in Shenyang. He also had diplomatic assignments in Taiwan, Japan, Philippines, Hong Kong, France and Washington, D.C. After retirement, he was a professor at a Zhuhai, China, college for five years and served as director of the Hong Kong America Center in Hong Kong for three years. He teaches at KWC.

Mr. DeCesare is the business development manager for Kelley Construction Company, based in Louisville, Ky., and owner of The DeCesare Group, a business solutions, strategies and consulting firm in Bowling Green, Ky. From 2005-2018, he served as a state representative for Districts 17 and 23 and was co-chair of the House Workforce Investment and Economic Development Committee. He is the state chair and serves on the Southern Economic Development Council Board of Directors, the largest regional economic development association in North America with 17 member states.

The remaining debates are:

Health Care – Oct. 15

Marsy’s Law – Oct. 29

Election Results – Nov. 5

All debates will take place at the Activity Hall at 3300 Frederica St. from 6 – 7:30 p.m. Masks are required and attendees will be physically distanced.

For further information, contact Dr. Eric Schmidt at eric.schmidt@kwc.edu or 270-852-3236.