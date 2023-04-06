Kentucky Wesleyan to host piano recital/lecture: “Suffering, mental disorder and the expression of beauty”

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a piano recital/lecture with Dr. Kris Rucinski, professor of music at the University of the Cumberlands, on April 24 at 6 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. “Suffering, mental disorder and the expression of beauty” is an analytical journey into the depths of creative inspiration. Drawing upon a wide array of books, academic articles, interviews and personal experience, Dr. Rucinski examines the possibility of links between musicianship, trauma, addiction, depression and other prevalent mental conditions.

After revealing the findings of current scholarship with an emphasis on resources for musicians and teachers and the impact of mentorship, a 40-minute recital exploring topics and figures from the lecture tie the presentation together, featuring the music of Rachmaninoff, Scriabin and two brand-new premieres of works by living composers.

A masterclass will take place at 5 p.m.

Kris Rucinski’s playing has been described as both a “tour de force” and “confidently elegant.” Critics have praised his attention to new and unduly neglected repertoire as “being led through unfamiliar territory by a true master.” As a proponent of new music, Dr. Rucinski has commissioned and premiered dozens of works and published in peer-reviewed journal Piano Magazine. A scholar of Slavic piano music, his programs and research regularly feature works by both popular and unfamiliar composers of Eastern Europe. His solo piano and chamber compositions have been premiered throughout the Midwest and South. A graduate of University of Tennessee, Knoxville School of Music and College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati, he is professor of piano and piano coordinator at University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. For further information about the event, contact Dr. Kevin Priebe at kevin.priebe@kwc.edu or 270-852-3617.