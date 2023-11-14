Kentucky Wesleyan to present annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at St. Stephen Cathedral

Kentucky Wesleyan College invites the community to begin the Holiday season at the Festival of Lessons and Carols, “Tidings of Great Joy,” Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at St. Stephen Cathedral at 610 Locust St. The Wesleyan Singers, Wesleyan Chorale and Shepard Brass of Evansville will present Owensboro’s adaptation of the famous Nine Lessons and Carols, offered since 1918 at King’s College in Cambridge, England, and broadcast around the world by the BBC.

Senior soloists include Amber Carter, Melina Carter, Dakota DeGraw and Tracy McGee.

Professor Dennis Jewett directs the choirs. Professor Emeritus of Music Diane Earle is the accompanist. Shepard Brass includes two KWC faculty members, Drs. Tyler Simms and Patrick Stuckemeyer.

The program begins with a candlelight procession and proceeds through the readings of scripture which tell of the fall of Adam, the people who walked in darkness, prophecy of the coming Messiah, the birth of the Christ Child and the celebration of the angels, shepherds and wise men. The audience will share in singing carols as well as hearing the wonderful music of the choir and brass.

“This is the 13th annual festival. It has become a cherished Owensboro tradition and is a joyful beginning to the season,” said Professor Jewett.

Tickets ($10.00) are available at kwc.edu, by calling 270-852-3117 or at the door.