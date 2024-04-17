KWC Celebrates Order of Oak and Ivy Class of 2024

The Order of Oak and Ivy awards are given annually to students who best typify strength of character, dedication of purpose, and devotion of Christian ideals. It also recognizes those who exemplify intellectual ability and leadership in seeking to promote the interest and welfare of Kentucky Wesleyan College.

As is the custom, faculty and administrative staff nominated full-time juniors, seniors, or December graduates who they believed were qualified to receive this prestigious award. Those students who received at least four nominations were named as finalists.

Congratulations to this year’s Oak & Ivy inductees who were recognized at the annual Oak and Ivy Banquet on Apr. 12.

Gordon Anaple ‘25

Jaylin Bross ‘25

Corina Conley ‘24

Rebekah Dickinson ‘24

MaeKayla Minton ‘25

Claire Sloane ‘24

Professor Dennis Jewett

Order of Oak and Ivy Class of 2024 (Left to Right): Prof. Dennis Jewett, MaeKayla Minton ‘25, Rebekah Dickinson ‘24, Jaylin Bross ‘25, Claire Sloane ‘24, Corina Conley ‘24, Gordon Anaple ‘25