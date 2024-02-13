Nonprofit Coalition of Owensboro to host guest speaker from the University of Kentucky

The Nonprofit Coalition of Owensboro will kick off its 2024 Speaker Series on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Kentucky Wesleyan College with a presentation by Dr. Rhonda Trautman from the University of Kentucky. The event will take place from 8-10:30 a.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building and will include the 90-minute presentation, local networking and light refreshments.

Dr. Trautman is director of the Martin School of Public Policy and Administration at UK. Her presentation, “Putting Your Strategic Plan into Action,” was a requested topic by area nonprofits and will include understanding internal and external challenges, action planning and mission impact.

Dr. Trautman received her master’s degree in public administration in 1988 and a Ph.D. in public administration in 1991 from the Martin School at UK. Her teaching experience includes public/nonprofit financial management, program evaluation, governmental accounting, tax policy, statistics and debt management. She has worked 25+ years in federal, state and local governments including the Veterans Administration and Kentucky State Government. She also has experience in consulting with non-profit organizations and has written or administered 100+ state and federal grants.

Nonprofit Coalition meetings provide learning opportunities for nonprofit leaders and their boards of directors. They are open to the public and are free to attend. Support for the Nonprofit Coalition is generously provided by the Marilyn & William Young Foundation. More information about the Nonprofit Coalition is available on the group’s Facebook page: facebook.com/owbnpc or by email at kelly.flick@kwc.edu or khoward@wendellfoster.org.