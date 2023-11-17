Student Spotlight – Macy Dame ’24 

Hometown: Owensboro

Major: English and theatre

Why did you choose to attend KWC?

“KWC felt like home. I absolutely love our beautiful campus and was entranced with the tightknit community and genuine family atmosphere.”

Who have been your mentors while here?

“I have been fortunate enough to have several wonderful mentors at KWC! Professor Tamara Coy in the English Department is someone I look up to and admire very much. She has encouraged all my creative writing pieces and has given me the tools to begin writing my own scripts and short stories. Professor Janella Moy has also been a fabulous role model! She is one of my faculty advisors as an English major and Honors Program student and has given me some of the best constructive advice I have received. I know I have grown so much as a writer and as a student from her classes and feedback. Professor Dennis Jewett is another wonderful mentor! He has been my choir director since my sophomore year, and he has helped with several of the plays and musicals on campus. Professor Jewett has always been very encouraging and kind, and I feel he has believed in me when I haven’t believed in my own abilities.”

What activities have you been involved in on campus?

“I have always been heavily involved in the Theatre Program. I have participated in eight shows on campus and am the president of our theatre honor society club, Alpha Psi Omega. I have been elected to the Student Government Association for two years and was even elected as the secretary! I was also elected as secretary of PRISM, our school’s LGBT+ alliance club. I am a member of the Honors Program and presented a capstone project at the Student Involvement Awards ceremony last year. I have been a member of Wesleyan Singers since my sophomore year and was overjoyed to go on our singing tour of Scotland and Ireland this past spring. I was chosen to be a resident assistant my junior and senior years and have loved this role in the residence halls. I have also been an intern in the Admissions Office and have given tours to prospective students as a student ambassador. I have worked in the Study Abroad Office as well and have shared my love of travel with fellow students.”

How has KWC prepared you for your life and career?

“KWC has offered me a clearer picture of my values and future aspirations. I have learned that kindness and friendliness can go a long way! As for my career, I have several doors opened to me that I never would have found if I had not gone to school here. I know my professors will always be here for me, even after I graduate. At times, I have been overwhelmed by the kindness and willingness of the teachers and faculty to offer a helping hand. My friends and professors have been so excited to celebrate with me when I’ve received job offers like my first professional role in a movie and positions of editing books and scripts.”

What are your plans after graduation?

“I currently look forward to a position as an English language analyst with the government after I graduate! I consider myself very fortunate to have been offered this position right here in Owensboro. I will also always be involved with local theatrical productions! I have found a true family with local companies like Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, Bluegrass Community Theatre and Oak Island Theatre. I plan to continue auditioning for local films, and I am seriously considering eventually moving to New York or California to pursue film and theatrical work!”

Please share special memories of your time at KWC.

“I will remember the special friendships and fun memories. A huge highlight for me will always be our singing tour of Scotland and Ireland. This trip was so impactful to my friends and myself, and we will never forget the beautiful sights and wonderful cultures we experienced. I will remember my nervousness freshman year as a student entering college during COVID. But I will also remember the excitement and joy of making new friends. I will look back on all the late nights spent with friends in the theatre, library or Winchester. I will remember the snow days when we watched movies and ate cookies all day. I will remember the laughter, the tears, the new experiences and even the mistakes I have made along the way.”

Tell us about productions you have been involved in here on campus and in other places.

“On campus, I have been an ensemble member in the musicals “Chess,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Guys and Dolls.” I have had the lead or featured roles in “Steel Magnolias,” “Failure: A Love Story,” “A Doll’s House, Part 2” and “The Laramie Project.” Off campus during my time here, I have played Jo March in “Little Women” and have been in several productions with Oak Island Theatre, Bluegrass Community Theatre and Theatre Workshop of Owensboro. To date, I have played a lead or supporting role in five Kentucky films. My first film role was a superhero role in a Louisville film. It has turned into a five-part film series and has been so much fun! There have been several stunts in these films, and one night I was literally running through mini-bombs and fiery explosions. Another film I have acted in, “Pesadilla,” is already an award-winning film!”

What does The Wesleyan Way mean to you?

“The Wesleyan Way is a policy of accountability and a guideline for a happy and safe campus environment! The four pillars of The Wesleyan Way symbolize an attitude of love, respect and integrity that we as students are encouraged to uphold. It reminds us to always encourage one another, cherish the small moments and celebrate each other’s victories.

“This school will always be an important part of my life. It is part of my present and will be a part of my future.”