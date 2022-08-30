Wesleyan Wednesday: Laura (Spencer) Murphy ’09

Our #WesleyanWednesday feature this week is Laura (Spencer) Murphy ’09!

Laura is a social studies and language arts teacher at Daviess County Middle School where she also coaches cross country! While a student at Wesleyan, Laura was a member of the dance team, involved in theatre, FCA and more!

Q: Tell us a little about your job!

A: I have been teaching at Daviess County Middle School for fourteen years, both language arts and social studies. I help coach the cross-country team, write for Owensboro Times and, most recently, accepted an adjunct faculty position at Kentucky Wesleyan College for this fall.

Q: Why did you choose KWC?

A: I was drawn to Kentucky Wesleyan College because it offered big campus opportunities with a small campus community and atmosphere.

Q: Have you earned any degrees/certificates since graduating from KWC?

A: I have a master’s degree (Teacher Leader Program), Rank One (Literacy Design Specialist), and a Doctorate degree (Educational Leadership).

Q: Have you earned any accolades/awards since graduating from KWC you’d like to tell us about?

A: I have received the Community Distinguished Teaching Award (2014), Middle School Teacher of the Year (DCPS- 2019), and Valvoline Top 8 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Finalist (2020).

Q: Are you married? Do you have any children? Tell us a little about your home life!

A: I am married to Josh Murphy, celebrating fifteen years together. Josh was a Kentucky Wesleyan College Basketball fan since he was a young kid, so we shared that in common. We have four children—Jonah (14), Lily (11), Josiah (5) and Judson (9 months).

Q: What are your favorite hobbies?

A: I love to workout, run/take walks and design t-shirts. I also love writing!

Q: What is your favorite KWC memory?

A: I loved the basketball games! I’ll never forget realizing my freshmen year that local news stations come to the games. I was on the sidelines dancing for a game when I saw a camera pointed my direction. That night on the news, during the sports highlights, I saw myself and the team on the sidelines and thought that was so cool! I may have stayed in town for college, but I definitely still got the full college experience.

Q: What’s an interesting fact about yourself?

A: I love to rap! I can create a rap off the top of my head thanks to loving rhyming words… I read a lot of Dr. Seuss growing up.

Q: Why should a prospective student choose KWC?

A: KWC is a family, a community and a welcoming college campus. There’s a rich history of excellence at this school that causes current students and alumni alike to take pride in their school.

Q: What advice do you have for future alumni?

A: Get involved! Be a proud Panther.

Thanks, Laura, for letting us feature you this week for #WesleyanWednesday! We are so proud of the things you’ve accomplished in your teaching career, and we are so excited to have you as an adjunct professor in the fall!

