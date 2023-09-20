Wesleyan Theatre Works to present “Frankenstein”

Wesleyan Theatre Works at Kentucky Wesleyan College will present “Frankenstein” by R.N. Sandberg on Sept. 28-30 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Ralph Center. Set in the icy polar regions where scientist Victor Frankenstein has chased the creature he brought to life, this highly theatrical and emotional play traces Frankenstein’s path to the final confrontation with his intelligent, articulate, sensitive and powerfully violent child.

Director Jordan Blake Key ’18, who earned a degree in theatre, said, “It has been a privilege to return to my alma mater to make this piece of theatre. My first production as a director debuted on the very same stage seven years ago and to return to this space and work with the current students has been marvelous.”

Key has an exciting vision for the production that has inspired the creativity of every artist involved. He says, “This rendition of “Frankenstein” is an avant-garde episodic interpretation much like a distorted dream. It reveals the classic tale in glimpses interspersed with frightening dream sequences that represent Victor Frankenstein’s psyche rather than a factual retelling of events. To further this idea, the design is inspired by the art of Alexa Meade who takes three dimensional sets and models and paints them to look like two dimensional pieces of art. This will allow the audience to immediately recognize that this is not a traditional interpretation of “Frankenstein,” but rather Victor Frankenstein’s nightmares.”

Dr. Frankenstein and the creature are both played by KWC students from Las Vegas who are attending as Rogers Fellows. Meahel Heard-Pitra ’26 (Dr. Frankenstein) said, “I am grateful Wesleyan Theatre Works continues to challenge me as an actor. Working on this show has been amazing, thanks to my talented cast members, and one of the best directors I have worked with!” Logan Reed ’24 (The Creature) said, “It has been an honor to be a part of this show and help develop Jordan’s dream from start to finish. I can’t wait for everyone to see the finished piece in its entirety.”

For more information about Wesleyan Theatre Works and the Theatre Arts Program at Kentucky Wesleyan College, visit kwc.edu/theatre or contact KWC Director of Theatre Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.