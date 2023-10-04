A look back at Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health

Homecoming & Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health was a weekend that won’t soon be forgotten! Enjoy the links to the photos/live streamed events and the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame, Alumni Award and Athletic Hall of Fame honoree videos. Special thanks to our friends at Charles Mahlinger Photography and Wonder Boy Media for capturing these moments for us.

 

Event Photos & Live Streams

A Taste of the Arts presented by Wonder Boy Media
LIVE STREAM
PHOTO ALBUM

Alumni Hall of Fame & Awards Celebration presented by Independence Bank
LIVE STREAM
PHOTO ALBUM

Athletic Hall of Fame Brunch
LIVE STREAM
PHOTO ALBUM 

The Bash on the Lawn
PHOTO ALBUM

Pillars Lecture Series
LIVE STREAM
PHOTO ALBUM

Class of 1973’s Golden Jubilee Reunion 
PHOTO ALBUM

Class of 1998’s Silver Jubilee Reunion
PHOTO ALBUM 

Class of 2022s1-Year Reunion
PHOTO ALBUM

2023 Honoree Videos
Dallas Thornton ’68 – WATCH VIDEO
Alumni Hall of Fame
Class of 2023
Lillburn “Ray” Harper ’85 – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Outstanding Alumnus
Dr. Gwendolyn (Ford) Lynch ’86 – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Alumni Achievement Award
Scott Kramer ’87 – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Roy Pickerill Alumni Service Award
Keith Sharber – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Honorary Alumnus
Kathy Rutherman – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Honorary Alumna
Sam Taylor ’97 – WATCH VIDEO
Alumni Board Director Emeritus
Adrian Christopher ’13 – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Outstanding Young Graduate
K.O. Lewis ’08 – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts
Betty Adams – WATCH VIDEO
2023 Gus E. Paris Distinguished Service Award
Jamie Duvall ’90 – WATCH VIDEO
Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2023
Brenda (Britt) Cason ’84 – WATCH VIDEO
Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2023
Stacey (Baxter) Bischoff ’97 – WATCH VIDEO
Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2023
Jordan White ’12 – WATCH VIDEO
Athletic Hall of Fame
Class of 2023

We also celebrated the 40th Anniversary of the modern era of Panther Football by welcoming members of the 1983 team back to campus!

Check out the special video we put together that showcases the evolution of the Panther Football program.

WATCH VIDEO

Check back soon for the FULL recap video currently being created by our friends at Wonder Boy Media! 

 