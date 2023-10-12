Meet Dr. Derek McClellan, Assistant Professor of Psychology

Please join us in welcoming Dr. McClellan to KWC and enjoy reading about his life and career below.

“I had an unconventional education growing up, as I spent most of my schooling years being homeschooled. I never truly felt invested in my education, which made my decision to pursue a college degree a complete surprise to almost everyone in my life. I enrolled as a psychology major in 2012 at Morehead State University, with very little prior knowledge of the subject. I quickly fell in love with the discipline, which motivated me to pursue a master’s degree in 2016, and eventually a doctoral degree in 2019. I completed my Ph.D. this past summer. As a first-generation student with no public high school experience, I feel I owe my current position to the love and support of many wonderful people.”

Career

“I wasn’t initially certain what I wanted to do in psychology, and it took a while for me to find my footing. I have dabbled in all sorts of research, ranging from research on human sexuality, implicit learning, visual perception and substance abuse, before finally finding my focus on studying cognition as it applies to education.”

What do you teach here?

“Thus far, I have had the joy of teaching Introduction to Psychology and Human Development. I was particularly excited to have the opportunity to teach the introductory course. I had an incredible experience as a student in my introduction to psychology class that really kickstarted my path forward, so I hope to give that sort of experience to my students. Being someone’s introduction to a discipline is always exciting, so I strive to do it justice in the eyes of at least some of my students. I’m also excited to share that I will be teaching classes like Sensation and Perception, as well as Personality, in the coming semesters.”

Why did you choose psychology and education?

“Though I knew I loved psychological research, I spent most of my undergraduate degree bouncing ideas around about what types of questions I wanted to answer in my own research. Whenever I found success in my own studies, I was always eager to tutor other students, and share my insights on how to approach learning new material. Applying my knowledge to improve education felt like the perfect fusion of my interests as both a scholar and an educator.”

What were your first impressions of KWC?

“Kentucky Wesleyan College already feels like home. I appreciate the strong sense of community on KWC’s campus, and the enthusiasm of many of the students I have met. I also greatly appreciate how much support I have received from the faculty and staff here. I look forward to being increasingly involved in campus activities and events.”

What you enjoy doing in your down time?

“When I’m not reading or writing, I enjoy playing tabletop games, perfecting my pancake recipe and playing the ukulele.”

Family

“I have a lovely wife of five years, and a daughter turning three this year. I also have two dogs, and three cats.”