Intern Spotlight – Corina Conley ’24

Check out this Panther Intern spotlight on Corina Conley ’24! Corina plays basketball here at Kentucky Wesleyan College and is currently interning for Doug Hoyt ’84 and his team at Wendell Foster, Inc. !

Q: What’s your major? What do you hope to do with it? A: I am a double major in Business Marketing & Communication Arts. I am not 100% sure what my route with be after school, but I hope to get involved as a Marketing Specialist/Community Engagement Specialist for a business or nonprofit that I am really passionate about! The possibilities are wide open and I’m excited to see where the Lord leads me!

Q: How did you get connected to WF? A: Before the semester began, I knew I needed internship hours and experience and I wanted to find something that could potentially be a career for me one day. As I was researching, I discovered Wendell Foster and loved what they were doing and reached out directly to see if there were internship opportunities available!

Q: What kind of responsibilities do you have/projects are you working on there? A: I have assisted with many of the fundraisers Wendell Foster, including their recent Gala & Auction by organizing materials, punching information into the system and making sure things were in order! I also create social media posts, take pictures and create content at events, assist in writing newsletters, all while learning how a nonprofit runs and operates! In the future I am excited to learn and observe the grant writing process as well!

Q: What’s been your favorite part of your internship so far? A: My favorite part of my internship so far has been the people I work with! I’ve loved connecting and learning from the people around me who are passionate and work so hard for a great organization! I’ve learned so much in my short few months, and watched the impact their work has on so many individuals. Learning new things can be intimidating, but working in this environment has made that a breeze!