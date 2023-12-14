Kentucky Wesleyan College and University of Louisville College of Business establish partnership for master of science in accounting and analytics

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies and the University of Louisville College of Business have established a significant partnership to offer KWC graduates expedited admission to UofL’s master of science in accounting and analytics (MSAA Pathway Program). The admission elements acknowledge the quality of KWC’s graduates while reducing the cost and uncertainty associated with the application process and consist of waiving a standardized examination, waiving UofL’s application fee and strong scholarship consideration for students who meet specific criteria.

“This agreement recognizes the high quality of Kentucky Wesleyan’s business and accounting programs and the exceptional quality of our graduates,” said Dr. James Cousins, provost and vice president of academic affairs at KWC. “The University of Louisville’s master of accounting and analytics complements our undergraduate programs nicely and can be an excellent option for students considering graduate school.”

Michael F. Wade, CPA, CGMA ’80, said, “I am excited about the new partnership. As a Kentucky Wesleyan alumnus and the current director of the School of Accountancy at UofL, I know this is a win-win for both schools.”

“Graduates of the KWC Accounting Program have a long history of serving their communities successfully in various capacities,” said Raju Chenna, associate professor of accounting at KWC. “Through this partnership, the University of Louisville recognizes the quality of our program and our graduates. We are thrilled.”

The Kentucky Wesleyan Accounting Program is a part of the Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies, which is accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education. The Accounting Program integrates real-life experiences into classroom instruction, and review for the CPA examination is included in coursework. KWC business programs prepare students for professional careers in business and graduate studies with a curriculum that stresses analysis, communication. theory and practice as shaped by the needs of the global business community. Many students complete paid internships. For more information on the Kentucky Wesleyan Accounting program, contact Professor Raju Chenna at rajuch@kwc.edu or 270-852-3191. Learn more here.

“Kentucky Wesleyan College has long been known for nurturing talented and ambitious students with promising futures. The collaboration with the University of Louisville College of Business’ MS in Accountancy and Analytics signifies a strategic move towards providing these bright minds with an accelerated path to success in the dynamic fields of accountancy and analytics. Our commitment to an intensive one-year accelerated graduate program equips KWC graduates with the essential knowledge and skills demanded by the industry while enabling them to swiftly enter the workforce with a competitive edge thanks to our optional paid internship component. Our MSAA program’s emphasis on analytics opens doors to cutting-edge methodologies and technologies, preparing students for the challenges and opportunities presented by the evolving landscape of business intelligence.” – Vernon Foster, Sr. Executive Director and Assistant Dean, UofL College of Business

For detailed information about the University of Louisville College of Business Graduate Programs, please contact Jillian Misbach, Recruiting Manager, at jillian.misbach@louisville.edu. Jillian is ready to provide insights, answer queries, and guide aspiring students through the exciting array of opportunities available. To explore more about the UofL College of Business and its commitment to shaping the next generation of business leaders, visit our official website: business.louisville.edu