Intern Spotlight – Holly Hale ’24

Check out this Panther Intern spotlight on Holly Hale ’24! Holly is currently interning for Taryn (Lewis) Polio ’16, PA-C and her team at Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine!

Q: What is your major? What do you hope to do with it?

A: My major is Chemistry. I plan to utilize my degree to become a Physician Assistant. I am interested in neurosurgery, general surgery and/or neurology as my specialties.

Q: How did you get connected to your internship?

A: Before moving back to campus this year, I researched Physician Assistants in the Owensboro area. I knew that I wanted to shadow a PA in a specialty that I was not too familiar with so that I could expand my knowledge. I saw that Taryn Lewis, PA-C, was a Kentucky Wesleyan alumna, so I reached out to her office!

Q: What kind of responsibilities do you have/projects are you working on there?

A: A couple of responsibilities that I have include prepping rooms for patients, cleaning/sterilizing after an in-office procedure is concluded and getting to know the patients so that they feel at ease. My biggest goal each day in the clinic is to try to make the day run smoothly for everyone!

Q: What has been your favorite part of your internship so far?

A: My favorite part so far has been the exposure to various cases and reading X-rays. The information I have learned from seeing patients has helped me understand my Anatomy & Physiology lecture & lab that I am currently in. I am fascinated with the human body, and orthopedics has sure kept my attention!