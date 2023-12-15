Kentucky Wesleyan College featured on Kentucky Academy of Science podcast

Kentucky Wesleyan College was recently featured on the weekly “Bench Talk” podcast of the Kentucky Academy of Science. Graduates Jenna Burns ’23 and Shannon Ruble ’22 discussed their research in Dr. Jeremy Gibson’s lab regarding the behavioral ecology of wolf spiders.

Listen to the Episode

The podcast was based on the 2022 presentation by both students at the annual Academy of Sciences meeting held at Morehead State University. Jeremy Gibson, Ph.D., is assistant professor of zoology and zoology program coordinator at KWC. Research in Dr. Gibson’s lab focuses on improving understanding of how abiotic and biotic constraints affect animal communication, specifically vibrational communication.