KWC Faculty featured and invited to prestigious professional conferences

A pair of Kentucky Wesleyan College faculty have had been featured and invited to prestigious professional conferences. Christina Starkey, Ph.D., assistant professor of mathematics and math specialist at the Student Success Center at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was accepted to present two papers at the International Congress of Mathematics Education in Sydney, Australia. The event, the largest mathematics education conference in the world, is held every four years and will take place in July 2024. Dragana Derlic, Ph.D., assistant professor and program coordinator of criminal justice and criminology at Kentucky Wesleyan College, was a member of a roundtable presentation at the recent American Society of Criminology Conference in Philadelphia.

Dr. Starkey’s papers are titled “Exploring Preservice Teachers’ Noticing of Leveraging Prior Knowledge to Support Productive Struggle” and “Preservice Teachers’ Justifications of Mathematical Struggle Evaluations.” Her research interests include using reflective writing to learn mathematical concepts and preparing preservice elementary teachers to teach mathematics.

Dr. Derlic participated in a roundtable that brought together criminological experts who study and/or incorporate yoga into their personal and professional lives. Other panelists represented Boston University, Arizona State University and Texas Southern University.

Dr. Derlic’s primary research interests include corrections, offender rehabilitation and program evaluation. Her research agenda is informed by the lived experiences of individuals in the criminal justice system. Her work on several projects has been recognized by KWC through the Faculty Scholarship and Creative Activity Award in the spring of 2022. In addition to her teaching and research, Dr. Derlic devotes significant time to service and leadership within the field.