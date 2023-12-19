Kentucky Wesleyan College online programs recognized with top awards

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online programs have been recognized by intelligent.com in their list of high-ranking institutions in the nation for 2024.

Intelligent.com’s rankings are a benchmark of academic evaluations for online and hybrid programs. An exclusive methodology is used to rank each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. Evaluations are based on quantitative measures such as academic quality, graduation rate, cost and ROI, and student resources.

“Kentucky Wesleyan is honored to be recognized in intelligent.com’s top rankings,” said Morgan (Oakley) Russelburg ’14, director of academic operations. “Our faculty and staff provide exceptional academic programs and student-centered support initiatives, and these awards are a testament to their commitment.”

KWC has been recognized with the following awards:

Best Online Bachelor’s in Graphic Design Degree Programs | #8

More information is available here.

Best Online Bachelor’s in Criminology Degree Programs | #36

More information is available here.

Recent studies indicate that bachelor’s degree holders earn 75% more than those with only a high school diploma. The trajectory of earnings ascends with the level of educational attainment, showcasing a progressively larger payoff. The numbers are compelling: completing college positions allows individuals to earn a median lifetime income of $2.8 million, a significant leap from the $1.6 million median for those limited to a high school diploma.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs and information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students with comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings.