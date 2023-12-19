Kentucky Wesleyan’s Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies earns reaccreditation

The Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies at Kentucky Wesleyan College was granted reaffirmation of specialized business accreditation by the Board of Commissioners of the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) at its Dec. 7, 2023, meeting.

According to the IACBE, the Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies at KWC demonstrated compliance of its business programs with the IACBE Accreditation Principles through a rigorous process of self-evaluation and independent peer review.

In addition, the Terry Woodward Center for Business Studies demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement, excellence in business education, and advancing academic quality in its business programs and operations.

“Reaffirmation of our accreditation by the IACBE reflects our commitment to an exceptional education for our students,” said Raju Chenna, associate professor of accounting. “Our faculty is dedicated to preparing them well for successful careers, and our graduates make significant contributions to their communities across the country and right here in Owensboro.”

The International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) was founded in 1997 and is nationally-recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). The IACBE is the leader in mission-driven and outcomes-based programmatic accreditation in business and business-related education for colleges, universities, and other higher education institutions whose primary purpose is excellence in teaching and learning. The IACBE has hundreds of member institutions with campuses worldwide and has accredited thousands of business and business-related programs in the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Central America, and South America.