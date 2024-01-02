Kentucky Wesleyan College hosts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host the annual community-wide Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The event will begin at Owensboro High School at 9 a.m. with a march down Frederica St. to the Jack Wells Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St. Refreshments will be available from 9:30-10 a.m., and the program will begin at 10 a.m.

The featured guest speaker is Owensboro native Candace Olusola, a certified life coach, public speaker and host of the podcast, First Paso. Ms. Olusola brings a holistic approach to personal and professional growth, and her coaching empowers and inspires people to navigate life’s challenges, discover their true potential and cultivate a sense of purpose.

For more information about the celebration, contact Lori Thurman in the Office of Equity and Inclusion at KWC at 270-852-3254 or lori.thurman@kwc.edu.