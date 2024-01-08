Panther CAP Spotlight – Will Roberts ’24 & Kelsey Jarboe ’14

Check out this Panther CAP spotlight about Will Roberts ’24! Learn more about how Kelsey Jarboe ’14 has been a great mentor to Will as he prepares to graduate from KWC!

Q: What is your major? What do you hope to do with it?

A: My major is Business Administration… I may stick to real estate! I’ve been practicing for about 8 months now while also maintaining another job during the summer and being a full-time student at KWC and it’s gone very well. However, I am open to other opportunities and may pursue other careers in finance or other business-related fields while also maintaining my real estate license.

Q: Tell us about your mentor!

A: My mentor is Kelsey Jarboe ’14! Kelsey is the CEO and a real estate agent at The Harris-Jarboe Group of Keller Williams Elite. In addition to her “day job” of being a realtor, Kelsey owns various rental properties including a Dolly Parton-inspired Airbnb, is the co-founder of the VZN real estate platform and spends a significant amount of time pouring into others through real estate coaching, motivational speaking and through her online community “Leading Ladies.”

Q: What has been your favorite part of your Panther CAP pairing?

A: The learning experience and opportunities that come with having a professional mentor to give real-life advice from their experiences!

Q: What advice do you have for students considering getting a Panther CAP mentor?

A: ASK LOTS OF QUESTIONS! It’s what they are there for! Just watching them do what they do or having them explain everything to you isn’t enough. There is SO MUCH to learn in any field that you plan on going into that you don’t learn in the classroom, so this would be your opportunity to do it.