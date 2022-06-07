Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center Dedication Honors a Life of Service and Generosity

Members of the Wesleyan community, including trustees and donors to the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center, gathered on June 2 to dedicate the facility. The newest addition to the campus is named for alumnus and former Board of Trustees Chair Jack Wells ’77, who passed away in August 2020. His transformational bequest enabled the College to complete the purchase of the building at 3300 Frederica St. and included the establishment of the Jack T. Wells Endowed Scholarship Fund.

The College expressed gratitude to the many alumni and friends of KWC who invested in the building. Gifts received for named spaces supported the renovation, as well as a facility maintenance/enhancement fund which provides continued maintenance coverage for the facility.

The Wells Activity Center provides flexible space for various activities for students and the community. Major improvements included new windows throughout the building, new flooring and the installation of a state-of-the-art audio/visual system in the Auditorium, where the dedication was held.

Keith Sharber, a friend and business partner of Wells, shared memories of him:

“Jack would absolutely love having the word ‘activity’ associated with his name.”

“Those of you who had the privilege of knowing Jack personally—especially if you traveled with him—appreciate that it’s an understatement to say Jack was an ‘active’ man.”

“The collective dreams, spirit and effort required to make this facility a reality personify Jack’s style.”

“Jack absolutely thrived on having groups of friends, partners and people act in concert for a common goal—whether in business or a community project. More people, more minds and more viewpoints—Jack felt—added strength to any effort.”

“We all dream. Few, however, dream like Jack Wells dreamed.”

“Jack dreamed with tremendous intellect, passion, heart, courage…and yes even the necessary “activity” to have a vision become reality.”

“I know it would be Jack’s hope—and dream—that the Jack T. Wells Activity Center, on the campus of the alma mater he loved so deeply, will serve as a cradle and incubator for KWC students who dare to ‘dream big’ for generations to come.”

Keith Sharber’s remarks in their entirety, along with photos of the evening, are available here.

Dr. Mitzel announced at the dedication that the stage is being named in honor of Wayne ’69 and Cathy Foster and the balcony in honor of Johnny ’67 (1943-2011) and Sylvia Jones in gratitude for their support.

The College is deeply grateful to these individuals for their generous donations to the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center:

Classmates, friends and loved ones in memory of Cochran Dorsey ’73 – Prayer Room

Dr. Jim ’93 and Sharon (Murphy) Duncan ’91– SGA Office

Steve ’83 and Trisha Frey – Commuter Lounge

Barbara Johnson – Classroom

Ed ’93 and Dr. Jodi (Parks) Krahwinkel ’93– SAPB Office

Major Family – Second Campus Ministries Office

Larry ’64 and Lamone Mayfield – Lobby and Guest Welcome Center

Rev. Dr. Donald ’65 and Pat (Webster) Rankin ’55 in memory of Rev. Dr.

Roy E. Webster II ’55 – Campus Ministries Office

Scott Pickrell in memory of Joyce Taylor – Kitchen

Jeff ’88 and Leslie Sampson – Meeting Room

Dr. Charlie ’62 and Margaret (Heltsley) Schertzinger ’59– Panther Room

Chuck ’72 and Nancy (King) Schmeal ’71– Professional Closet

Jeff ’72 and Susan White – Food Pantry

Marilyn & William Young Foundation – Auditorium

Additional naming opportunities in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center can be found here.