The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band and Wesleyan Singers, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer and Professor Dennis Jewett respectively, will present a joint concert, “Leap of Faith,” on Feb. 29, 2024, at 6 p.m. in the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.

Dr. Stuckemeyer said, “Works from Vaughan Williams, Kirchner, Reinecke and Grantham will surely sooth the soul as we celebrate our faith through music, word and song.”

The concert is free and open to the public.