Kentucky Wesleyan to host Black History Month event with American Chemical Society

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Chemistry Program and the Indiana-Kentucky Border Section of the American Chemical Society will host a reception and panel discussion on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center. The reception will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the panel at 7 p.m.

Melissa Moore, programming coordinator for the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Evansville, will lead the discussion of educational career experiences, mentorship and overcoming obstacles to success. Panelists include Dr. Isiah Warner, professor emeritus from Louisiana State University, Dr. Aleeta Powe, associate professor at the University of Louisville and Dr. Deon Miles, professor at University of the South.

Dr. Isiah Warner’s academic career spans nearly 46 years. He addition to his service at LSU, he was a faculty member at Texas A & M and Emory University. He is now a visiting scholar at the University of Cincinnati. His research as an analytical/materials chemist has focused on fluorescence spectroscopy, organized media, separations science and ionic liquid chemistry.

Dr. Powe serves in many capacities at UofL. As a researcher, she studies carbohydrate polymers in the vitreous of the eye. She is involved in intra- and interdepartmental collaborations to investigate strategies for teaching STEM content in large classrooms, and she is interested in best methods for students to learn STEM material. She is active with the university’s Center for Teaching and Learning.

Dr. Miles has mentored 31 undergraduate students in his research laboratory with most students coming from underrepresented groups in the sciences. His current research involves the synthesis and analysis of water-soluble carbon-based nanoparticles used as sensors for heavy metal ions in contaminated water supplies. He is the interim associate dean of the College for inclusion and faculty development.

Dr. Phillip Voegel at KWC is current chair of the Indiana-Kentucky Border Section of the American Chemical Society and Drs. Darlene Ingram and Kayla Keller at KWC are also officers.

For more information, contact Dr. Voegel at phillip.voegel@kwc.edu or 270-852-3166.