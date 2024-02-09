Kentucky Wesleyan College recognized by U.S. News & World Report as Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Program for ninth straight year

Online Business Administration Degree Program again earns national recognition

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report for the ninth straight year as a 2024 Best Online Program. Wesleyan’s online business administration degree program also earned recognition as a Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Program in the 2024 rankings.

“Our online degree programs are the perfect fit for students who seek to earn their degrees and advance in or change their careers,” said Lindsey (Adcock) Crowe ’02, KWC’s director of online learning. “We want them to reach their goals and fulfill their dreams, and we offer convenience, flexibility and affordability along with the same personal attention and encouragement our on-campus students experience.”

U.S. News assessed schools based on four categories: engagement, services and technology, faculty credentials and training and peer assessment.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Communication Arts, Criminal Justice and Criminology, Fitness and Sports Management, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience, and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online.