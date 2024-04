The Kentucky Wesleyan College Band presents their final concert of the 2023-2024 academic year, “All You Need is Love,” wind band literature celebrating the 60s, on April 18 at 6 p.m. in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center. Music from Leonard Bernstein, Claude T. Smith, Dmitri Shostakovich, Vincent Persichetti and The Beatles represent some of the earliest works for wind band. The concert is free.