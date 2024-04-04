Kentucky Wesleyan Alumnus to give Honors Convocation keynote address

Michael Wade ’80 is University of Louisville director of accountancy

Michael Wade ’80 will give the keynote address, “Three Takeaways for Success,” at Honors Convocation on Thursday, April 11, at 12:30 p.m. in the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center. He is director of accountancy, which includes management of graduate and undergraduate programs, at the University of Louisville. He is a certified public accountant. A native of Drakesboro, Ky., he served in the U.S. Army for 31 years.

Honors Convocation celebrates and recognizes individual student achievements and Outstanding Teacher of the Year, Outstanding Staff Person of the Year and Advisor of the Year. The event will be livestreamed on the College’s YouTube channel.

Immediately following convocation, Scholars Day presentations will take place in the Panther Room at the Wells Center.