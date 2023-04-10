Kentucky Wesleyan College announces 2023 Summer Road Trip

Schedule includes stops at Churchill Downs, Lynn Family Stadium, Great American Ball Park, Holiday World and more

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced the dates for its annual Summer Road Trip, a series of local and regional outreach events to connect with alumni and friends in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.

“The summer is always an exciting time to be a part of the KWC Alumni Association,” shared Summer Aldridge ’14, senior director of alumni relations & career exploration. “We love having the opportunity to visit with our alumni and friends in their own cities before welcoming them back home to Kentucky Wesleyan each year for Homecoming in the fall. This year’s road trip includes more stops than ever before – a testament to how our engagement continues to grow.”

The 2023 road trip will kick off June 17 with likely the largest off-campus alumni event of the year – Downs After Dark on Millionaires Row. Guests will enjoy the full Millionaires Row experience, complete with a Chef’s Table buffet, stunning 4th floor views and racing under the lights at historic Churchill Downs.

Following the first stop in Louisville, the College will host A Kentucky Wesleyan Evening in Bowling Green at the Bowling Green Country Club on June 20, KWC Night with the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field on June 27, KWC Night with the Madisonville Miners at Elmer Kelley Stadium on July 13, Wesleyan Strikes Indy at Atomic Bowl Duckpin on July 22, KWC Night with the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park on Aug. 4 and Wesleyan Day at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari on Aug. 6.

The road trip will end back where it started in Louisville for KWC Night at Lou City FC at Lynn Family Stadium on Aug. 26 where guests will enjoy a private, covered viewing area and delicious food.

“We are incredibly grateful to our Alumni Association’s Board of Directors and to each stop’s specific host,” shared Aldridge. “Without their support, excitement and encouragement for their peers to attend, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to engage with our alumni and friends and share all the good news happening at our alma mater. This summer is going to be one for the books!”

In addition to the KWC Summer Road Trip schedule, the College will also host its third annual Give Back Day, a day on campus for alumni and friends to give back to the College through sweat equity and campus beautification, on June 10 and will continue to host monthly Owensboro First Thursday events at a variety of local restaurants. Homecoming 2023 will take place on campus Sept. 21-24, 2023.

For more information, including full event schedule and registration, contact the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Relations & Career Exploration at (270) 852-3140, email alumni@kwc.edu or visit www.kwc.edu/roadtrip. Stay up to date on the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.