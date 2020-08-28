Kentucky Wesleyan College Announces Sixth Straight Year of Enrollment Growth

Kentucky Wesleyan College opened its academic year on Aug. 17 with an increase in enrollment for the sixth consecutive year. The total headcount is 845. KWC online enrollment almost doubled, and campus residence halls were filled to capacity for the fall 2020 semester.

“Our campus has come back to life in a positive and vibrant manner over the past several weeks,” said President Thomas Mitzel. “Prepping the campus to open during the COVID-19 pandemic was an incredibly challenging task, which was accomplished through the dedication and monumental work by a multitude of groups on and off campus. Students and families have entrusted in us their educational aspirations, and we are thankful for the opportunity to provide a residential campus experience that is rewarding and safe.”

Nearly 1/3 of the residential student population calls another state home with 23 states represented. The fall 2020 enrollment features a first-time freshmen cohort of 236.

“Families continue to find value and opportunity at Kentucky Wesleyan College as evidenced with our sixth year of enrollment growth,” said Matthew Ruark ’09, vice president of admissions and financial aid. “Our mission to provide an education of the whole person in the liberal arts tradition is as important as it has ever been. We are excited to welcome these students into our grand tradition of competing with honor and integrity, in support and love for another in an everything we do in an ever-changing world.”

Kentucky Wesleyan was recently recognized by the Princeton Review as “Best in the Southeast” for the 17th consecutive year. The College was also selected 2020 Best College/University in the Sixth Annual Best of Owensboro Living Awards. For each of the last five years, Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online bachelor’s degree program has earned recognition as a 2020 Best Online Program by U.S. News & World Report.

A United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., Kentucky Wesleyan College fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.