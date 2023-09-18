Kentucky Wesleyan College earns superior recognition from U.S. News and World Report

Kentucky Wesleyan College has again been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as One of the Best Regional Colleges in the South for 2024 at #22, the highest ranking in Kentucky and a gain in ranking by two positions from last year, and as one of the Top Performers in Social Mobility at #33 in the South.

‘The improvement of the college’s ranking is a direct result of the hard work and dedication of every member of the Kentucky Wesleyan community,” said Dr. Thomas Mitzel, president of KWC. “I am humbled to work with such a dedicated Panther family on campus and in the broader Owensboro region. We are not just an institution of higher learning, but a family of teachers/mentors/learners and devoted support groups all working together to ensure we give our students tools to be the best possible servant leaders of the coming generations. To be recognized for our efforts is rewarding.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 1,900 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on as many as 19 measures for its 39th rankings edition. These statistics only pertain to measures reflecting academic quality and graduate outcomes – factors that are universally important to prospective students. Also important are considerations that vary person-to-person, like campus culture, strength in specific majors and financial aid offered. To account for this, U.S. News supplements its overall rankings with specialized subject and cost-oriented rankings, search tools and a detailed school directory. The Top Performers in Social Mobility indicator measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.

Kentucky Wesleyan was also recently recognized to the Princeton Review’s “2024 Best College Colleges: Region by Region” for the 20th consecutive year.