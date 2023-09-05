Kentucky Wesleyan to host A Taste of the Arts during Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023

Kentucky Wesleyan College is pleased to invite the public to the Second Annual “A Taste of the Arts” event as a kickoff to Homecoming and Family Weekend, presented by Owensboro Health.

A Taste of the Arts, presented by Wonder Boy Media, will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.

“Wonder Boy is thrilled to sponsor this event,” said Drew Hardesty, owner of Wonder Boy Media. “The arts are a crucial part of the Owensboro community, and we are grateful to help showcase the incredible arts programming that is happening at Kentucky Wesleyan College.”

The event will feature bite-sized performances from the College’s theatre, band and choir, tastes of local food and drink, exhibits by radio and graphic design students and an art show by 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts K.O. Lewis ’08.

“We are so excited to grow this event in its second year, and we can’t wait to showcase the talent of our students and faculty to the Owensboro community,” shared Dr. Andrew Bolin, fine arts & humanities division chair. “This event is all about celebrating the arts at Kentucky Wesleyan – including celebrating our 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts, K.O. Lewis, who has had a tremendous impact on the arts in our area. We are thrilled to be celebrating him as part of this event.”

Other highlights of the weekend include a wide selection of home Panther athletic events, The Bash on the Front Lawn, highlights of the high-quality academics through the Pillars Lecture Series (both free for the public to attend), recognition of many notable alumni and friends through both the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame and Awards Celebration and the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, special reunion programming, and much more.

Tickets for A Taste of the Arts can be purchased at kwc.edu/homecoming.

For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Homecoming and Family Weekend 2023 presented by Owensboro Health, please visit kwc.edu/homecoming.

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association including event schedules and registration, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Alumni Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).