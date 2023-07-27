Kentucky Wesleyan College launches new music industry degree program

Kentucky Wesleyan College is excited to announce the launch of the bachelor of arts in music industry degree, a collaboration between three award-winning, nationally recognized KWC programs, beginning in the fall 2023 semester. Students who select this degree will take an interdisciplinary approach in their major courses, combining areas of music, business and communication arts (media).

“The curriculum has been thoughtfully crafted to combine theoretical and practical learning opportunities that will prepare students to be well-rounded thinkers, creatives and leaders in a variety of professional music settings. Some may go on to become entrepreneurs; there are a myriad of possibilities,” said Dr. Lisa Clark, music program coordinator. The program will prepare students for diverse futures in the workforce in the creative arts in areas such as music retail, music publishing, the media industry and the business side of music.

“We are equipping students with an immense array of tools, and they will be well prepared to thrive in an ever-changing industry,” said Dr. Patrick Stuckemeyer, assistant professor of music and director of bands.The music industry degree complements three other degree options already offered by Kentucky Wesleyan’s music program; a bachelor of music in music performance, a bachelor of arts in music and a bachelor of music education in music education. “The music industry degree provides an opportunity for students who have a passion and desire to explore careers in music that is not confined to performance or education,” said Dr. Andrew Bolin, assistant professor of communication arts and Fine Arts and Humanities division chair.

Students will complete internship hours designed for exploration of students’ desired fields of interest under the direct supervision of a staff or faculty member. The interdisciplinary coursework and practical experience of the internships will prepare students well for employment upon graduation.