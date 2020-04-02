Kentucky Wesleyan College Online Programs Receive Accolades

Kentucky Wesleyan College’s online programs have received a number of accolades and recognition in the last several weeks. The College offers 100% online degree programs in six majors and was recognized for both its overall online degree program as well as individual disciplines.

PLEXUSS, which establishes rankings based on student demand and preferences, recognized KWC Online for excellence in the following areas as part of its inaugural 2020 Global Rankings:

No. 1 in Kentucky for Most Prestigious Online Private College or University

No. 3 in Kentucky for Most Prestigious Private College or University Offering an Arts Program

The graphic design program has earned accolades from a pair of ranking systems. Learn.org named the KWC graphic design program No. 5 in its Best Online Graphic Design Bachelor’s Degree Program listing, while Online U ranked Wesleyan No. 8 in its list of Most Affordable Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs. Kentucky Wesleyan’s online criminology program was ranked No. 22 in the nation by Great Value Colleges as a most affordable online bachelor’s degree program for 2020.

“It is an honor that so many ranking organizations have recognized the hard work that the instructors and students have put into the consistently high quality education that is obtained through the KWC online degree programs,” said Dr. Rebecca Francis, director of adult and online education and associate dean of the College. “KWC Online is proud to offer students the opportunity to reach their educational, professional and life goals of completing their bachelor’s degree.”

Earlier this year, Kentucky Wesleyan earned recognition as a 2020 Best Online Program by U.S. News & World Report, moving into the top 100 nationally. It was the fifth straight year KWC Online received the recognition from U.S. News & World Report. College Consensus has also recognized Wesleyan among its Top-25 Best Online Colleges and Universities, and as a top online college in Kentucky.

Kentucky Wesleyan College is a United Methodist-related four-year institution in Owensboro, Ky., which fosters a liberal arts education that nourishes and prepares students intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life. In addition to a robust campus experience, the College offers 100% online degree programs in Business Administration, Criminal Justice and Criminology, General Studies, Graphic Design, Psychology and Religion. These online programs provide the personal attention of an on-campus experience and new terms begin every two months. For more information on Kentucky Wesleyan Online, visit www.kwc.edu/online.