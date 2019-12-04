Kentucky Wesleyan College raises $211,999 on Giving Tuesday; Serves 456 hours on Wesleyan Way Day of Service

New records established during College’s signature two-day event

Kentucky Wesleyan College received $211,999 in charitable gifts during its Giving Tuesday effort, marking the most successful single day of giving in school history. The total was a 35% increase over last year, bringing the five-year donated total to $816,400 on Giving Tuesday. The fifth annual Wesleyan Way Day of Service on Monday resulted in a record 456 hours being dedicated to the community by Wesleyan students, employees and alumni. The Wesleyan community has committed more than 1,600 hours since the inception of the service day.

“The results of these two days are simply remarkable, and we cannot thank participants enough,” said Eddie Kenny, Wesleyan’s vice president of advancement. “There is a lot of excitement and gratitude here on campus in response to the tremendous generosity of our alumni and friends. We are so thankful that investors see the value in supporting Kentucky Wesleyan College and The Wesleyan Way.”

The Giving Tuesday total included 291 gifts from donors in 23 states and 51 gifts of $1,000 or more. Investors supported the Wesleyan Scholarship Fund, athletic and academic programs, and initiatives such as the Faith in Action campaign to renovate Tapscott Chapel.

Projects for the Wesleyan Way Day of Service took place at local schools in Owensboro and Daviess County along with projects at the Owensboro YMCA, Daniel Pitino Shelter and the H.L. Neblett Community Center. The Salvation Army and Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church also received assistance during the annual effort, which was presented by Independence Bank.

The 2020 Wesleyan Way Day of Service and Giving Tuesday will take place on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

To take advantage of 2019 tax benefits, year-end contributions to the school’s Wesleyan Scholarship Fund can be made at kwc.edu/give or by calling (270) 852-3142.