Kentucky Wesleyan College to host Graduate School Fair Oct. 24

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host a Graduate School Fair on campus on Tuesday, Oct. 24. The fair will be held in Rogers Hall inside the Winchester Community Center on from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The fair will feature representation from a wide variety of healthcare related programs including physician’s assistant, physical therapy and pharmacy, as well as a number of business, accounting and other graduate programs.

The universities who have committed to attend include:

Bellarmine University

Brescia University

Campbellsville University

Cedarville University

Indiana Tech

Murray State University

Spalding University

Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

University of Evansville

University of Kentucky College of Medicine – Bowling Green Campus

University of Louisville College of Business

University of Southern Indiana

University of the Cumberlands

Western Kentucky University

“With so many of our students planning to attend a graduate program after graduating from KWC, we’re thrilled with this turnout from the various universities,” shared Laura Rudolph, KWC director of career engagement. “I think the tremendous turnout is a testament to the high-quality education our students earn here. We’re looking forward to providing the opportunity for our students to explore their next steps right here on campus.”

Students from Brescia University will also be in attendance and community members interested in pursuing a graduate degree are welcome. There is no cost to attend.

For more information contact the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Engagement at (270) 852-3140.