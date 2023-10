The Kentucky Wesleyan College Vocal Department will present “A Grand Night for Singing” on Friday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. Tickets are $10 and are available at kwc.edu. The event will be a magical evening of favorites from Rodgers and Hammerstein shows. For more information, contact lclark@kwc.edu.