Kentucky Wesleyan College announces organizational changes for future sustainability

Kentucky Wesleyan College has announced a series of organizational changes to align itself for future stability. KWC administration helped guide the strategic and structural changes to align with enrollment trends and efficiencies for longer-term challenges.

Organizational changes are being made across the entirety of the campus including:

Elimination of positions, some of which are already vacant

Certain Athletic Programs ( Read More Details Here

Comprehensive review and adjustment of contractual partnerships

Adjusted projections related to enrollment (on-campus and online)

“During the course of our 165-year history, Kentucky Wesleyan College has adapted and adjusted to changing times with the incredible support of our alumni, friends and community partners,” said President Dr. Thomas Mitzel. “The impact this realignment and restructuring has on our KWC family members is what makes it incredibly difficult. However, it is necessary for the long-term sustainability of the College.”Impacted employees will receive compensation through Nov. 30. Those currently using Kentucky Wesleyan College tuition remission benefits for themselves or their dependents will continue to receive an equivalent scholarship through normal degree completion. Scholarships for impacted student-athletes will also be honored through degree completion.

Students will continue to experience The Wesleyan Way with dedicated personal attention committed to the mission to nourish and prepare each intellectually, spiritually and physically to achieve success in life.