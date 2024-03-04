Kentucky Wesleyan College to offer presentation on Washington, Jefferson and the American Republic

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Wade Lecture Series will present “Washington, Jefferson, and the American Republic” with Dr. Francis Cogliano on Wednesday, March 13, at 6 p.m. in Tapscott Chapel in the Barnard-Jones Administration Building. A reception will follow.

Dr. Cogliano is the author of “A Revolutionary Friendship,” published by Harvard University Press, about Washington, Jefferson and the American Republic. Publishers Weekly describes the book as “[A] measured and clarifying account . . . This deeply researched and accessible narrative sheds new light on a consequential friendship.” He is also the author of “Emperor of Liberty: Thomas Jefferson’s Foreign Policy.” He is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society and cohost of the American history podcast, “The Whiskey Rebellion.” He is professor of American History at the University of Edinburgh where he serves as a Dean International for North America, and he is acting director of the International Center for Jefferson Studies at Monticello in Charlottesville, Va.

George Washington and Thomas Jefferson knew one another for 30 years. Colleagues who became friends, they collaborated on important events associated with the American Revolution and its aftermath. They were estranged at the time of Washington’s death in 1799. According to Harvard University Press, “’A Revolutionary Friendship’ brilliantly captures the dramatic, challenging, and poignant reality that there was no single founding ideal―only compromise between friends and sometime rivals.”

Dr. Cogliano is a native of Massachusetts. He was educated at Tufts University and completed his graduate work at Boston University.

The Robert H. and Alma J. Wade Endowment Fund provides this lecture series and is possible through the generous donation in memory of Dr. Wade and his wife, Laura Alma Jones Wade, by their son, Dr. Bob Wade.

Please contact the Office of the Provost at 270-852-3117 for further information.