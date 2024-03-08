Wesleyan Theatre Works to present “Disaster… the Musical!”

Wesleyan Theatre Works at Kentucky Wesleyan College will present “Disaster!,” a jukebox musical comedy created by Seth Rudetsky and written by Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, on March 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and March 24 at 2 p.m. in the Wells Activity Center.

Earthquakes, tidal waves, piranhas, infernos and the songs of the ’70s take center stage in this comedic homage to 1970s disaster films. The event is sponsored by Murphy’s Sewing and Vacuum.

Producer Nate Gross is KWC’s theatre professor and director of the Theatre Program. He says, “You will know all these songs! Come and laugh and tap along.”

Director Turner Vaughn ’22 says, “Every song moves the plot forward and includes many fan favorites including ‘Hooked on a Feeling’ by Blue Suede,’ ‘Hot Stuff’ by Donna Summer and ‘Saturday Night’ by Bay City Rollers. This show features the largest group of students in recent years with 11 leads.”

Student actor Alexis Smithhart says, “Playing twins Ben and Lisa has been challenging, and I have learned to open up and be my characters. I can’t wait to share with the audiences.”

Student actor Heather Paige Mapes says, “This play is a must see! It is hilarious, energetic and heartfelt.”

Actor Andy Burke ’22 says, “The music reminds me of singalong sessions with my parents when I was a kid! Now I get to perform those same songs with an amazing cast and crew in this hilarious disaster!”

For more information, contact Nate Gross at nate.gross@kwc.edu or 270-852-3595.