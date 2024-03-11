A Look Back at Black History Month: The Wesleyan Way 2024

“Kentucky Wesleyan College has a rich history of education. The College was founded by the Kentucky Methodists for the promotion of literature, science, morality and religion. Although a strong base for education, the College expanded due to diversifying needs of the nation to offer liberal arts education, integrating half the student body as teachers and business majors by the 1880s. KWC further diversified in the 1890s by becoming one of the first educational institutions in the United States to enroll women, a group that now makes up over 50% of enrollment in higher education. We are proud of our alignment with the United Methodist Church and are proud to offer educational and growth pathways to a diverse student body. We celebrated the diversity of our great nation and Kentucky Wesleyan College during February 2024. Enjoy this look back on some of the highlights of the month!” – President Dr. Thomas Mitzel

The KWC Alumni Association featured 6 outstanding Black alumni and 1 student throughout the month. Click their names below to read their stories!

Jaylin Bross ’25

Steven Peyton ’87

Michael Wade ’80

Walter Lee ’75

Tory Stanley ’10

Darayon Moore ’21

C. Shaun Williams ’00

2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Arts, K.O. Lewis ’08 had two powerful pieces of artwork on display in the Barnard Jones Administration Building during the month of February.

Students decorated the Winchester Community Center to kick off the month’s celebrations.

The Office of Equity & Inclusion hosted Cupcakes & Canvases as a way to bring different students together.

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Chemistry Program and the Indiana-Kentucky Border Section of the American Chemical Society hosted “Perspectives of African-American Chemists: A STEM Discussion Panel.”

The Black Student Union and NAACP hosted a cookout on campus and had over 200 students show up!

For questions about the Black Student Union, NAACP or other equity & inclusion efforts, please contact Lori Thurman ’94, Coordinator for Equity and Inclusion, at lori.thurman@kwc.edu or 270-852-3254. To support the College’s equity & inclusion efforts, designate a financial gift to the Office of Equity & Inclusion at kwc.edu/give.