Kentucky Wesleyan to celebrate inaugural “GOLD” Week March 17-23

Kentucky Wesleyan College has declared March 17-23 “GOLD” Week to celebrate its Graduates of the Last Decade. The week’s celebrations include a GOLD Happy Hour at Mister B’s, the Second Annual Free Headshot Day, a Topgolf event in Louisville, an exclusive sale on President’s Gala tickets, GOLD alumni features on the KWC Alumni Association’s social media channels and more.

“The College is proud to celebrate the accomplishments of our GOLD alumni and to provide resources, programming and events for this special group,” shared Vice President of External Relations Eddie Kenny. “From professional development and community events to networking and service opportunities, our goal is to provide support to GOLD alumni during the early, dynamic years of their careers while encouraging them to stay connected to Kentucky Wesleyan and each other, relationships that will enhance their lives for a lifetime.”

Programming specific to graduates of the last decade is a trend within alumni associations throughout the country and “GOLD” has become an industry-recognized term to identify the young alumni.

The full schedule for GOLD Week can be found at kwc.edu/goldweek. More information about the College’s programming for Graduates of the Last Decade can be found at kwc.edu/gold.

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).