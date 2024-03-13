Kentucky Wesleyan to host Spring Career and Graduate School Fair and Free Headshot Day March 19

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its annual Spring Career and Graduate School Fair on March 19 and expects over 40 employers and graduate programs to attend. The event will take place inside the Winchester Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students attending will be given a Career Passport to encourage exploration among the employers and graduate programs.

“The impressive list of employers and graduate programs registered is a testament to the quality of education and career preparedness our students receive here at Kentucky Wesleyan,” shared Laura Rudolph, KWC Director of Career Exploration. “We are proud of our students and the way they represent the College regularly, and we are confident that next week will be no different.”

Libertalia Coffee will have its coffee cart on site, and The Panther’s Den Spirit Store will be open for business throughout the event. Community members interested in exploring career and graduate school opportunities are welcome to attend.

In tandem with the Spring Career and Graduate School Fair, the KWC Alumni Association will host the Second Annual Free Headshot Day open to all students and alumni during the same time frame in the Winchester Community Center. More information can be found at kwc.edu/headshot.

The list of employers already registered to attend includes:

Audubon Federal Credit Union

Bellarmine University

Big 8 Football Officials Association

Boardwalk Pipelines

Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services

Daviess County Detention Center

Elizabethtown Police Department

German American Bank

Girls Incorporated of Owensboro Daviess County

Green River Distillery

Henderson County Schools

Hopkins County Schools

Horizon Home Care

HUB International

Ireland Home Based Services

Kentucky State Police

Kentucky Wesleyan College

Metronet

Modern Woodmen of America

Owensboro Catholic Schools

Owensboro Federal Credit Union

Owensboro Fire Department

Owensboro Health

Owensboro Public Schools

Peace Corps

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

WEHT Local 7

The list of graduate schools who have registered to be in attendance include:

Campbellsville University

Murray State University

Spalding University

Sullivan College of Pharmacy

University of Evansville

University of Kentucky College of Medicine – Bowling Green Campus

University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy

University of Louisville College of Graduate Programs in Business

Western Kentucky University Graduate School

Employer/graduate school registration will remain open through Friday, March 15, and can be found at kwc.edu/careerfair.

For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).