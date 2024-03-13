Kentucky Wesleyan to host Spring Career and Graduate School Fair and Free Headshot Day March 19

Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its annual Spring Career and Graduate School Fair on March 19 and expects over 40 employers and graduate programs to attend. The event will take place inside the Winchester Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students attending will be given a Career Passport to encourage exploration among the employers and graduate programs.
“The impressive list of employers and graduate programs registered is a testament to the quality of education and career preparedness our students receive here at Kentucky Wesleyan,” shared Laura Rudolph, KWC Director of Career Exploration. “We are proud of our students and the way they represent the College regularly, and we are confident that next week will be no different.”
Libertalia Coffee will have its coffee cart on site, and The Panther’s Den Spirit Store will be open for business throughout the event. Community members interested in exploring career and graduate school opportunities are welcome to attend.
In tandem with the Spring Career and Graduate School Fair, the KWC Alumni Association will host the Second Annual Free Headshot Day open to all students and alumni during the same time frame in the Winchester Community Center. More information can be found at kwc.edu/headshot.
The list of employers already registered to attend includes:
Audubon Federal Credit Union
Bellarmine University
Big 8 Football Officials Association
Boardwalk Pipelines
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services
Daviess County Detention Center
Elizabethtown Police Department
German American Bank
Girls Incorporated of Owensboro Daviess County
Green River Distillery
Henderson County Schools
Hopkins County Schools
Horizon Home Care
HUB International
Ireland Home Based Services
Kentucky State Police
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Metronet
Modern Woodmen of America
Owensboro Catholic Schools
Owensboro Federal Credit Union
Owensboro Fire Department
Owensboro Health
Owensboro Public Schools
Peace Corps
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline
WEHT Local 7
The list of graduate schools who have registered to be in attendance include:
Campbellsville University
Murray State University
Spalding University
Sullivan College of Pharmacy
University of Evansville
University of Kentucky College of Medicine – Bowling Green Campus
University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy
University of Louisville College of Graduate Programs in Business
Western Kentucky University Graduate School
Employer/graduate school registration will remain open through Friday, March 15, and can be found at kwc.edu/careerfair.
For information about the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association, visit kwc.edu/alumni, call the Kentucky Wesleyan College Office of Engagement at (270) 852-3140 or email alumni@kwc.edu. Stay connected with the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association by following @kwcalumni on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the “Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni” Facebook page (facebook.com/kwcalumni).