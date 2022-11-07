Kentucky Wesleyan College to present Festival of Lessons & Carols at St. Stephen Cathedral

Join Kentucky Wesleyan College for the cherished tradition, Owensboro’s adaptation of the famous Nine Lessons and Carols on Dec. 1 and 2 at St. Stephen Cathedral. Presented since 1918 at King’s College in Cambridge, England, and broadcast around the world by the BBC, this event has traditionally marked the start of the Christmas season in Owensboro.

This year’s program will include several Ukrainian carols. Professor Dennis Jewett directs the choirs. James Wells ’14, music director and organist at the cathedral, is the accompanist. Professor Patrick Stuckemeyer is the tuba player in the Evansville Brass Quintet.

All tickets are general admission and may be purchased for $10 by clicking below or calling 270-852-3117. Pending availability, tickets may also be purchased at the door each evening.