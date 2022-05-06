Kentucky Wesleyan donates beds to local non-profits

Kentucky Wesleyan College has donated 131 beds and mattresses to Friends of Sinners (80), Empowerment Academy (36) and Boulware Mission (15), all Owensboro non-profits. Summer renovations on campus include new beds and mattresses in Peeples Hall, a student residence hall, and College leadership wanted to supply the old beds to local non-profits.

“We sought to give the beds and mattresses to people who need them, and we are pleased that these fine organizations can put them to good use,” explained Scott Kramer ’87, vice president of facilities and executive initiatives.

Jordan Wilson, development director at Friends of Sinners, said, “We are so thankful. KWC helped us significantly as we prepare to move into our new facility and these are the first furnishings we have received for the building.” Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered residential substance recovery program.

“The Boulware Mission would like to thank KWC for the 15 beds and mattresses they donated to us,” shared Executive Director Amy Pride. “Our ultimate goal is to utilize the beds on a newly remodeled transition wing within the next year.” The Boulware Mission helps displaced individuals become self-sufficient through treatment, education and services.

Rhonda Davis, chair of the board of the Empowerment Academy, said, “We were thrilled to receive all the beds and mattresses needed for the homeless teenagers who will be housed in our new building on Ohio Ave. across from English Park. We will offer a safe, supervised and nurturing environment for Owensboro youth who need secure housing in order to complete their educations. Thank you so much to Kentucky Wesleyan for reaching out to organizations like ours, where your blessings can be shared with others!” The Empowerment Academy empowers students to reach their educational potential by providing safe, long-term housing with access to basic necessities and life skills training.